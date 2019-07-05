Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia J. Gauthier. View Sign Obituary

Patricia J. Gauthier (née Hodson) July 12, 1929 - June 5, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mom after a short battle with cancer. Pat was predeceased by her parents Brooke and Miriam, husband Albert, brothers Chuck and Jack, sister Miriam, daughter Lisa and son Tim. She is survived by her daughters Dianne (John), Denise, Vicki, Pauline and daughter-in-law Wendy. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Amanda, Andrea, Carmine, Jessica, Brooke, Jaclyne, Nick, Kimberly, Shannon, Brittney, Lindsey and Carly, great-grandchildren Nicole, Kristin, Emily, Tyson, Jesse, Madison, Katlyne, Carter, Jamie, Acasia, Garin, Sebastian, Tristan and Ethan, great-great-grandchildren Micaela and Cooper, and many nieces and nephews. Mom was born and raised in Powell River. She loved this town and never wanted to leave it. She was the manager of the snack bar at Super Valu for many years and was known to make the best Manhattan clam chowder. She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and Royal Canadian Legion. Mom loved putting jigsaw puzzles together and we spent many hours working alongside her and reminiscing. She also liked to solve crossword puzzles but her passion was reading mystery and suspense novels. She could read a book a day and many times would read two. We would like to thank Dr. Rossouw for all the years of care and kindness for Mom, the palliative care team, the hospice volunteers for their care while Mom was still able to live at home, and also the wonderful maternity unit nurses who took care of her during her final two days in hospital. At her request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . No farewell words were spoken No time to say goodbye You were gone before we knew it And only God knows why.





July 12, 1929 - June 5, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mom after a short battle with cancer. Pat was predeceased by her parents Brooke and Miriam, husband Albert, brothers Chuck and Jack, sister Miriam, daughter Lisa and son Tim. She is survived by her daughters Dianne (John), Denise, Vicki, Pauline and daughter-in-law Wendy. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Amanda, Andrea, Carmine, Jessica, Brooke, Jaclyne, Nick, Kimberly, Shannon, Brittney, Lindsey and Carly, great-grandchildren Nicole, Kristin, Emily, Tyson, Jesse, Madison, Katlyne, Carter, Jamie, Acasia, Garin, Sebastian, Tristan and Ethan, great-great-grandchildren Micaela and Cooper, and many nieces and nephews. Mom was born and raised in Powell River. She loved this town and never wanted to leave it. She was the manager of the snack bar at Super Valu for many years and was known to make the best Manhattan clam chowder. She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and Royal Canadian Legion. Mom loved putting jigsaw puzzles together and we spent many hours working alongside her and reminiscing. She also liked to solve crossword puzzles but her passion was reading mystery and suspense novels. She could read a book a day and many times would read two. We would like to thank Dr. Rossouw for all the years of care and kindness for Mom, the palliative care team, the hospice volunteers for their care while Mom was still able to live at home, and also the wonderful maternity unit nurses who took care of her during her final two days in hospital. At her request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Published in Powell River Peak from July 5 to July 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.