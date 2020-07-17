1/3
1926 - 2020
Patricia Mae Karis (née Tomlinson) May 3, 1926 - July 11,2020 The family announces the passing of our mom, grandma and great-grandma, Patricia Mae Karis. Mom was born in Hull, Yorkshire, England, in 1926. Mom's father immigrated to Canada in 1929 and sent enough money home for the family to join him in Vancouver before finally settling in Powell River in 1933. Her dad worked as an electrician in the mill, eventually becoming the head electrician. Mom proudly joined the Canadian Army at the age of 18 and after the war she lived for a time in Edmonton. In 1957, she and her husband Tony moved to Powell River, where she worked for many years with the Marriette Agency and where she and Tony raised their family. If you knew Mom, you know she loved and was proud of all of her family; she loved her garden, her music, a hot cup of tea and all animals, especially her and Tony's many pet dogs. Mom was predeceased by her parents Frances and Alan Tomlinson, her devoted husband Tony (Anton) and her sister Joan Campbell. She will be forever remembered by her daughters Mary Lynne Hopkins and Patricia Anne Karis; by her son Patrick (Patricia) McIlhargey; by her grandchildren Corine (Dan) Wood, Cindy (Stu) Pankiw and Andrea Karis; and by her great-grandchildren Lucas Violini, Lola Swannell and Nash Karis. The family would like to acknowledge and thank staff at both Kiwanis Garden Manor and Willingdon Creek Village for their kind and compassionate care of Mom. We would especially like to thank Lilia Gould for loving Mom like we did and for all she did for her. As Mom requested, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, Mom would be pleased if you made a small donation to BC SPCA or, if the next time you hear a favourite song, you stop for a moment, think of her and smile, knowing all the while she is smiling back.




Published in Powell River Peak from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
