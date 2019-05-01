Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Osborne Sands. View Sign Obituary

Patrick Osborne Sands Pat died suddenly at his home in Van Anda on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was 77 years old and had been seriously ill for some time. Pat moved to Texada in the mid-90s and made his home there. He worked for BC Ferries on the Blubber Bay-Westview route until his retirement. He grew up in Mission and completed an auto mechanic course at the then Vancouver Vocational College and worked subsequently for the Vancouver Police Department, the Gold River pulp mill, and for auto salvage businesses in Abbotsford and Mission. Pat was single at the time of his death and had no children. He had been married twice. He is survived by a brother, David, in Bowser, several cousins and David's three children, who were important to him. The family would like to express its gratitude to his many friends who assisted Pat throughout his illnesses and to his doctor, Kevin Black, and nurses and staff at Powell River General Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital. A celebration of life is being planned for VanAnda. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation is asked to consider the Texada Health Services Society, Box 84, Gillies Bay, BC V0N 1W0.





