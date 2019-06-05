Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Irvine Leask. View Sign Obituary

Peter Irvine Leask March 16, 1944 - May 23, 2019 Pete was born in Vancouver and then moved to Powell River at the age of two. He loved his hometown. Pete left us to join his mother Jane, father Irvine, son Kenny and grandson Braxton. He leaves behind his partner Irene, sons Dan (Pam) and Roddy (Jikel), his friend Nishel, grandchildren Kane, Taylor, Miranda, Calum, Zack, Raychel, Lyndsay, April, Brandy, and Haley, and great-granddaughters Olivia and Sofia. Also left to grieve are his sister Lauri, brother Leonard, stepfather Vic and many nieces, nephews and family relatives in Washington and Alaska. Pete will be greatly missed by extended family: Derrick, Ronnie (Tyerel), Selena (Daryl), Tammy, grandchildren Nick, Adam (Britney), Carolyn, Trevor and great-grandchildren Mia, Axl and Annabelle. He will be sadly missed by so many people whose heart he touched throughout the years. We would like to thank all of the doctors and staff at VGH and especially Dr. Ghali and nurses at Powell River General Hospital for their caring and professional help. There will be a huge hole in the hearts of everyone. We will miss you, Peter. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 9, between 1 and 3 pm at Malaspina Room, Town Centre Hotel, Powell River.





