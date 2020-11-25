1/1
Peter Paul August
In Loving Memory Peter Paul August Born: March 11, 1945 Spiritual Journey: November 2, 2020 Peter was born and raised in Tla'amin. His career included logging, fishing and heavy equipment operation. He made many friends and would often be found playing keno; or enjoying time with his bingo friends. He will be missed by his family, and the many friends he has made along his journey. Due to the Covid-19 environment, Peter was put to rest without a public service. Our family will be missing Peter forever and he will never ever be forgotten.



Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, 2020.
