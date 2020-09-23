Petronella (Nel) Hubers March 1945 - June 22, 2020 Our family mourns the loss of our dear stepmom, sister and aunt, Petronella (Nel) Hubers. Nel was born in Wijchen, Netherlands, to Joseph and Joanna Hubers. She immigrated with her family to Canada in 1956. After graduating with an education degree from UBC, Nel spent her working years in Abbotsford, first teaching high school English, then as school librarian after completing her Masters of Library Science degree. She retired to Powell River in 1999. Nel was always busy: long daily morning walks on the trails around her home, working in her garden in the afternoon, socializing with her family and group of close friends. She was active in and enjoyed singing with the Powell River Chorus. She loved to travel: trips to Mexico, Spain, Britain, France, Belgium and Luxembourg, with stops in the Netherlands, where she still felt "at home" among her uncles, aunts and many cousins. Nel was predeceased by her partner John and is survived by John's daughter Elly Shea (Mike) and her family, her sister Ria, and nieces Cara (Chris) and Tiana (Ian).







