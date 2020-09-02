1/1
Phyllis G. Weiland-Cote
September 29, 1935 - August 12, 2020
Phyllis Weiland-Cote, of Mesa, AZ, (formerly Hastings, MN), age 84, peacefully passed away in the arms of her loving husband and surrounded by family, on August 12, 2020, in her Powell River home.

Phyllis was born on Sept. 29, 1935 in Plymouth, MA. In 1954, she married Edward Weiland and settled in Hastings, MN. After Edward's death in 1972, she continued to raise her children in Hastings, MN and eventually moved to Mesa, AZ, where she grew to love the southwest mountains and desert. In 1997 she met Normand Cote and was introduced to West Coast oceans and forests in Powell River. In 2003, they married and divided their time between AZ and BC.

Phyllis loved spending time with family, was always found with a smile and a laugh and welcomed everyone with open arms. She was an artist who expressed herself through paintings and other crafts; Music and dancing made her heart sing, and she especially loved being in Normand's arms as the music swept time away. She was sassy and sweet, with sparkling blue eyes and a gentle and compassionate spirit.

Phyllis is survived by husband, Normand Cote, Children: Donald (Lori) Weiland, Steven (Stephanie) Weiland, Paula (Dave) Black, Lisa (Larry) Kummer, Sharon (Dell) Bauer, Michael (Mandy) Weiland, Sandra (Dave) Steinmetz. Extended family Lyne (Ken) Cote, Guylaine (Ron) Bourelle, Chantale (Gary) Jackson, Dan (Diane) Cote, and Robert Cote. Many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in late September. Place and time to be determined.

Published in Powell River Peak from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
