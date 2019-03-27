Randy K. Davie May 17, 1960 - February 24, 2019 Sea Fever I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky, And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by; And the wheel's kick and the wind's song and the white sail's shaking, And a grey mist on the sea's face, and a grey dawn breaking. I must go down to the seas again, for the call of the running tide Is a wild call and a clear call that may not be denied; And all I ask is a windy day with the white clouds flying, And the flung spray and the blown spume, and the sea-gulls crying. I must go down to the seas again, to the vagrant gypsy life, To the gull's way and the whale's way where the wind's like a whetted knife; And all I ask is a merry yarn from a laughing fellow-rover, And quiet sleep and a sweet dream when the long trick's over. BY JOHN MASEFIELD We Will Miss You
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Kelly Davie.
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019