Reinder (Dutchy) Brandsma February 9, 1926 - October 3, 2019 Reinder (Dutchy), born in Holland, passed peacefully in Powell River. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Willy Brandsma, on November 12, 2007. He is survived by his loving children Pete (Tracy), Wendy (Jack) and Debbie (Dana), 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. The most important thing to Pa was his family. Reinder was a gentle and loving man, always a warm smile and only ever kind words. He will be dearly missed. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Powell River Hospital Foundation.
Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019