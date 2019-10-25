Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renato Gosgnach. View Sign Obituary

January 6, 1940 - October 17, 2019 It is with tremendous sorrow we announce the sudden passing of Renato (Reno) Gosgnach. Reno is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Judy, his three daughters Corenna (Rob), Laurie (Mark) and Christine (Dave), seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother Elio (Sheila), sisters Elda (Ken) and Miriam (Roy), as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Dad was born in Pulfero, Udine, Italy. In 1954, at the age of 14, Dad and his family left Italy to begin a new life in Canada. Dad worked in the mill for 36 years until his retirement in 1997. In addition to spending time with family, he loved to make wine, tend to his fruit trees and work in his garden. Dad was very generous with all he produced. He was extremely social and welcomed everyone into his home. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Prayers will be held at 5 pm on Friday, October 25, at Church of the Assumption. Mass of Christian Burial is at 1:30 pm on Saturday, October 26, also at Church of the Assumption. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honour to the BC Heart and Stroke Foundation. Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019

