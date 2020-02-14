Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Francis (Frank) Rigby. View Sign Obituary

August 4, 1937 - February 3, 2020 Frank is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Evelyn, cousins David and Philip Owens, cousin-in-law Judith Costley, Wentworth family members in England and Scotland, and godchildren Andy Smith , Katherin O'Carroll, Megan Downs, and Gwen Bennett. Frank was born in Liverpool, England, into a loving family who nurtured his Catholic faith and gave him every opportunity to develop his talents. From an early age he showed an aptitude for sports, especially cricket and soccer. He was a lifelong Liverpool soccer fan. After graduating from St. Francis Xavier College, Liverpool, England, Frank was conscripted into the RAF Signals Corps and served in Cyprus, 1960-61. Two years later he completed his teacher training at Simmaries, Twickenham. He married Evelyn, his teenage sweetheart in 1963, and both moved to Canada in 1965, eventually settling in Powell River, which with its coastal setting was an ideal outlet for his love of all things nautical: Easter cruises with the Sea Cadets, rescues with the Coast Guard Auxiliary, work on the tugboats with Vic DiCastri, and many boating trips with family and friends. His teaching career spanned 34 years, with postings in England, Fort Vermilion, Texada Island and Powell River. In 1978 he gained his B.Ed from Simon Fraser University. As an administrator he always found time to teach English and coach sports. His voluntary work in Powell River included eight years on the Powell River Hospital Board, three of these as chairman during which time he opened the new hospital. He held memberships in the Canadian Legion and Knights of Columbus (Fourth Degree). In retirement he enjoyed golfing and model railroading. Frank was grateful to Father Tepoorten, Father Dass, Father Prashanth and the Extraordinary Eucharistic Ministers who regularly brought him Holy Communion when he was no longer able to attend church. While in hospital he also received the Anointing of the Sick. His family also thanks Dr. Dohm for her exceptional care, the BC Ambulance Service, and the doctors and nurses of Powell River General Hospital who attended him in his final illness. Published in Powell River Peak from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020

