Richard Glass It is with profound sadness the family of Richard (Dick) Glass announces his sudden passing on June 1. Richard was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years Bridie Glass. He is survived by his children David, Anne (Pascal) and Rosemarie (Mark). He is also survived by his companion Anna Scott and her family, and his loving grandchildren Christopher, Jessica, Robyn, Christina, Joseph, Sarah and Bridget. Richard will be dearly missed as a wonderful father, grandfather and friend. A celebration of life will be held at 11am on Monday, June 8, at Stubberfield Funeral Home chapel. Refreshments to follow, followed by a graveside service. In the wind I hear a whisper In the dark I see a light In the moon there is a shimmer Reflecting through the night Shining down upon us I can feel a warming breeze Telling us you are still here In our memories Saying goodbye would mean forever So I will say I miss you Because that is all that I know how. Jessica Steer







