Richard Gulash Richard Gulash died peacefully on April 26 at Willingdon Creek Village in Powell River at age 73. He was born in Melville, Saskatchewan, on September 16, 1946. Richard eventually moved to Terrace, BC, and later settled in Powell River in 1972 where he owned the Credit Bureau and married his wife Maureen in 1987. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed camping, was a huge Saskatchewan Roughriders fan and loved his late dog Sadie. Richard is survived by his stepchildren Marlene (Blair) Hunter of Gibsons and Cheryl Townsend of Vancouver, grandchildren Taylor and Larissa Hunter, aunt Doreen Mullen of Sechelt and numerous cousins including Dorothy Ernst of Powell River. Richard was predeceased by his wife Maureen, parents Joe and Sophie Gulash and brother Robert. A private gathering to remember Richard will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation can be made to BC SPCA Powell River and District Branch.





