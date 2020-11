Riley Howe November 30 1997- November 1 2020 To our son, Riley, who left us too soon. Life is a song, but you were the music. You came into our world with golden curls and showed us how to dance. You brought rhythm and beat to a world without sound. Now all we have left are the lyrics. Love always, your mom (Heidi), dad (Tom), sister (Stryder), brother (Austin), and all your family.







