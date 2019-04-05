Robert Bruce Ristau March 4, 1960 - March 27, 2019 A celebration of life will be held for Robert Bruce Ristau (Edward Lyle Wood), son of Charles and Marion Wood, at 1 pm on April 27 at Glenhaven Memorial Chapel, 1835 East Hastings Street, Vancouver. No suits required; Hawaiian attire preferred. No flowers; give to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
Glenhaven Memorial Chapel
1835 E Hastings St
Vancouver, BC V5L1T3
(604) 255-5444
Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019