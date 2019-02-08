Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Bob) Daniels. View Sign

Robert (Bob) Daniels We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of Robert (Bob) Daniels. Although he passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 4, 2019, we are shocked and saddened with our loss. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn (née Cooke), his daughters Terri (Peter), Loriann (Chris) and his cherished grandchildren Brian, Nicholas and Nathan. On September 20, 1947, Bob was the 12th and last child born to Edward and Bridget Daniels. Bob and Evelyn married on August 24, 1968 and moved to Powell River as a family of four in the summer of 1973 settling into Townsite in 1976. They lived in Townsite until 1993 when they moved out to Black Point. Bob was a very well respected truck driver and logging truck driver. He enjoyed going camping, fishing, hunting, and loved, most of all, being with family and also getting in his truck to go for a drive. Bob was an amazing handyman and loved to tinker around and fix things or help others with projects...thanks Dad and Papa! Bob had an undeniable dedication and love for his family and was a great friend to many. He had a wickedly fun sense of humour and was a gentle, kind, thoughtful and patient man. We all have such wonderful memories of our time with Bob and he will be sorely missed by all. Please join us in a Celebration of Life for a wonderful husband, Dad, Papa, brother, son and friend at 1 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019. Viewing will take place from 1 to 1:30 pm with the celebration to follow. Please bring your stories to share about our beloved Bob. Forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.





