October 26, 1922 - April 2, 2020 It is with great sadness the family of Robert (Bob) Frank Blestowe Heatley announces his passing at the age of 97. Bob was predeceased by his brothers Gordon and John, his sisters Lily, Jean and Rita, and by his grandson Jason. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Ivy, his children Ken (Diane), Linnea (Marcus), Lily (Paul) and Judy (Keith), as well as his sister Daisy, 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Dad was born at Bliss Landing, not waiting for his mother to complete the journey to the Powell River hospital from their home in Galley Bay (Desolation Sound). As a child he was lucky to be able to attend the one-room schoolhouse in Galley Bay with his sisters so they could meet the enrolment required to run the school. At the age of 20 he joined the army and was a gunner with the 55th Field Battery, serving in Europe during World War II . Returning to Powell River after his service he eventually met and married his sweetheart Ivy and continued his work as a faller until his retirement. Dad loved the outdoors: fishing, camping, and walking the trails around his hometown of Powell River. Anything that allowed him to be outside in the "bush" was alright with Dad. Thank you to the wonderful hospital staff, ambulance attendants and the doctors at the Family Tree Health Clinic for their care of our dad during his last days. A service will be arranged for a later date. Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020

