Robert Hervey (Bob) Abbott April 1, 1930 - January 20, 2020 Bob passed away peacefully in Kamloops at the age of 89, surrounded by family. He was born in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, and grew up in Sault Ste. Marie. Bob worked as a heavy-duty mechanic in northern Ontario before heading to Vancouver to visit a friend, which led to moving to Whitehorse to take a job. In Whitehorse, while attending the Presbyterian Church Young Peoples Group, he met Betty and she convinced him to become a teacher. After attending BC Normal School and marrying in 1956, they settled in Savona, BC, as the two teachers in the two-room school. In 1960 they moved to Kamloops, where Bob was an intermediate teacher. In 1966 they moved to Powell River, where Bob became district librarian, running the School District Resource Centre from 1966 to 1988. He retired from School District 47 in 1989. Bob volunteered in the community with the United Church and as a Scout leader. During his retirement years, he and Betty enjoyed travelling to visit family and friends and see the world. Hobbies were genealogy, reading, boating, computers and talking! He became a master at pulling a person's life story out of them within the first 10 minutes of meeting. In 2012 they returned to Kamloops to be closer to their children. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years Betty; his children Heather (Ken) Awmack, Rob Abbott, Ernie (Tracey) Abbott and Tricia (Grant) Huffman; grandchildren David, Jae, Amanda, Eric, Emily, Grace, Tobin, Kylie and Jaden; two great-grandchildren, his brother Jim; 10 nieces and two nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Bill, brother-in-law Ian, niece Mary and three sisters-in-law. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Kamloops, followed by a tea in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB).





