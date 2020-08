Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert John Hawkins November 4,1931 - August 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father Robert John Hawkins. Bob is survived by children Keith (Joan), Paul (Debbie), Marta, Noel, Wanda and Daryl, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Fay and son Colin. No service by request. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store