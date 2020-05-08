Robert Ozias Sigouin April 27, 1956 - April 29, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Rob Sigouin at Abbotsford Regional Hospital after a brave and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Rob will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 40 years Marilyn Sigouin; son Ryan (Jodie) Sigouin; grandson Alexander Sigouin; parents Donat and Marie-Paule Sigouin; brother Real (Jannine) Sigouin; sisters Marcelle (Warren) Jones and Lucie (Franco) Pavan; son-in-law Timothy (Kim) Rempel; grandson Hunter Rempel; his sisters Elayna Rempel and Abigail Rempel; father and mother-in-law Martin and Greta Berends, sisters-in-law Karen (Jeff) Gordon and Sharon (Evan) Allison; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Rob was predeceased by his daughter Alissa Rempel on August 19, 2016. Rob was born in Normétal, Quebec. As a child he moved to Powell River with his family in 1966. He had a full and rewarding career for over 43 years in the grocery industry, first with Safeway, then with Save-On-Foods, where he spent the majority of his career until retiring in January of 2017. Rob's career involved several transfers and relocations. As a result, Rob resided in various communities throughout BC as well as a short period in Alberta. He eventually settled in the Abbotsford/Mission area, where he spent the last 30 years. Rob loved to travel and was fortunate to see much of the world together with his wife and children. He greatly enjoyed camping with his family and friends, who are all so thankful of the many wonderful memories created during those times. Rob's greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rob can be made to the BC Cancer Agency. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when safe to do so. Online condolences to the family may be made at woodlawnfh-abbotsford.com.
Published in Powell River Peak from May 8 to May 10, 2020.