Robert Rodgerson Hutton August 4, 1928 - October 20, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bob Hutton. He was Robin to his wife Jenny for 67 years, dad to Bobby (Fiona), George (Karen), Magaret, (Rick his son-in-law predeceased him), grandpa to Kieran and Shira (Kevin), papa to Ailisan and Grace, and great-grandpa to Lennox. Bob was born in Clydebank, Scotland. After his service in the British Army, he married Jenny in 1953. He joined the Merchant Navy and enjoyed his travels around the world. He worked in the shipbuilding industry on the banks of the Clyde and served an apprenticeship as a marine engineer. In 1962 Bob, Jenny and their two sons immigrated to Canada so Bob could join the MacMillan Bloedel Pipe Band. The family spent a couple of years in Connecticut but again returned home to Powell River. He worked in the mill until his retirement in 1993. Bob enjoyed playing his bagpipes, which he played until the age of 86. He played with many pipe bands and he was a dedicated piper for highland dancers for over 30 years. Bob also enjoyed hunting, listening to music, reading history and poetry, inventing in his workshop, and entertaining us with all his stories. He had a wonderful sense of humour and a very contagious laugh. The family would like to thank the staff of Willingdon Creek Village, especially the staff in house three for all the compassionate care they gave to Bob. You lifted me up when I fell down You held my hand when I was scared You encouraged me when I felt defeated You wiped my tears when I grieved You were always there when I needed you You may be gone but you will never be forgotten You will always be with me in my heart.







