Robert Tomasic A celebration of life will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 pm on Sunday, August 18 at the Beach Gardens Resort and Marina's Seasider Bistro and Wine Bar and Patio. David Spragge will be the Master of Ceremonies, and anyone who wishes to say a few words about Robert is welcome to, and can message David directly on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Ancient Forest Alliance, which Robert supported, would be appreciated.
Published in Powell River Peak from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019