Roderick W. Cable December 8, 1941 - June 27, 2019 With tremendous sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Rod Cable, who stared cancer in the face and fought it head on with the same grit and determination that he lived his whole life. But some fights, even old man strength and a team of doctors cannot win. Rod leaves behind his wife of 51 years Linda, daughter Becky (Greg), son Aron (Lisa), grandchildren Ryder and Lily, sister Sharon (Dick), brother-in-law Jack Sing and many nieces and nephews. Rod made Powell River his home in late 1965 and was fortunate to rent a cabin on the beach that later became his and our permanent home. He worked construction and loved fishing, mushrooming, walking, going to Las Vegas, working the land and looking out at the ocean. Special thanks to Frank and Lil, who were always there during his appointments in Courtenay, to Chris and Bev for being such supportive neighbours, to Dr. Schweitzer for his care and the many others who stood by us. Rod was known for his sharp wit, sarcasm and humour, and hopefully he continues to make people laugh in whatever comes after this life. He was our rock, giving us the strength to reach for the stars knowing he would catch us if we fell, before sending us back out to try again. He left us too soon, but lives on in our hearts and will always be missed.





