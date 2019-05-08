Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RON RUDD. View Sign Obituary

RON RUDD On May 2, 2019 we lost one of the greatest. Ron Rudd of Powell River, born in Vancouver and previously of Abbotsford and Maple Ridge, passed away peacefully at 88 years of age after giving it his all in battling lung diseases. Ron was surrounded by the love of his life of 65 years Dorrie and four children, Craig (Linda), Brenda (Will), Corrie (Dan), Leah (Brent). He was a sweet Papa to his 11 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. We have all been so lucky and blessed to have had him in our lives for as long as we did, but it is still absolutely heartbreaking and we are all so devastated. Thank you Honey, Dad, Papa for being the most selfless and loving man we have ever known, and for being so committed to your family and everyone you love. We will miss you and honour you for the rest of our lives. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, May 15 at St. David and St. Paul Anglican Church in Powell River. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Powell River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Published in Powell River Peak from May 8 to May 9, 2019

