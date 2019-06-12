Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Daniel Lockstead. View Sign Obituary

Ronald Daniel Lockstead December 6, 1944 - May 29, 2019 With broken hearts we sadly announce the peaceful passing of Ronald "Darling" at his home on May 29. The powers that be needed a great third baseman for their team . Rest in peace our husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend. Ron was well known for his quick wit, his stubbornness, his handiness around the house, cabin and of course his old cars, especially the red and white '56 Chevy. Ron was an avid baseball player for years on third base, starting as a child on Texada with his six brothers and father, continuing with Anderson's Mens' Wear for more than 30 years. Later in life he developed a passion for cruising the Carribean and always loved road trips to the Chilcotin in the fall. Ron was married for 53 years and leaves behind the love of his life Madelon (Hocken), daughters Lea (Kevin) Jorgensen and Robyn (Rudy) Lopez, grandchildren Allyson (Shaun) Veenhof, Samantha and Colin Jorgensen, and great-grandchildren Kyle and Jaxon Veenhof, who became his light and absolute joy in his final years. Ron also leaves his two surviving brothers Jack and Marvin (Madeline) Lockstead and many nieces and nephews. By request, there will be no service or funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or The War Amps would be appreciated. Forever loved and missed.





