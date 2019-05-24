Ronald Gotthard Carlson Born August 25, 1935, Ron left us after a tough fight with prostate cancer on May 17, 2019. Ron has gone to join his wife Teresa. Left to miss him are daughters and sons-in-law Maria and John Belrose and Debbie and Darren Merrick, as well as grandkids Kyle and Alanna Merrick. Ron also leaves behind his sister May-Louise Kercher (Ray), brother Harold (Judy) and many nieces and nephews and their families. By request, there will be no service. Donations can be made to the Powell River Hospice Society.
Published in Powell River Peak from May 24 to May 29, 2019