It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ronald Stewart Diprose on July 29th, 2019, at 66 years of age.



Born in Vancouver, BC, Ron moved with his family to Powell River in 1963. He left briefly to obtain his diploma in Forest Technology from BCIT. It was there that he met his wife Linda.



After graduating, they married and settled in Powell River where Ron worked at the BC Ministry of Forests until his retirement in 2010.



He was a devoted husband of 42 years and a loving, proud father to Kimberly (Andrew) and Steven (Claire). He found endless joy and patience with his two grandchildren, Brendan and Emily. He often showed his incredible love for his family through his legendary Christmas displays and his love for cooking and good wine-which he was eager to share with all who walked through their door.



Ron had a great passion for the outdoors and could often be found skiing, kayaking, biking or with a chainsaw in hand, building his legacy of trails around the Powell River community.



"Dipper" was a colourful character inside and out, and always the life of the party. He was a bright star in so many lives and he always be shining.



A celebration of life will be held on October 12th at Dwight Hall from 1-3 PM. Wear your brightest cloths and bring a warm heart and favourite stories and memories.

