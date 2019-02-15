Ross Thomas James COCKWELL April 20, 1991- January 25, 2019 A.K.A. Rosco Rosco, we are left behind in what feels like a million pieces, impossible to put back together. You were an out spoken, good-hearted person, the hardest working young man we will ever know. There will not be a day that passes where you are not loved, missed or thought of. R.I.P.
Published in Powell River Peak from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019