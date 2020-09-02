It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our much love mother, Ruby. Born in Twickenham, England, the youngest of two children to Jane T. Kirkham (Nee Russell) (1891-1984) and Joseph Kirkham (1890-1975). Her brother Russell (1918-1940) was eight years older and born in Toronto. He was killed in action and was always spoken of fondly by her throughout her life. She grew up in England loving horses and became a nurse, working only briefly until she got married. She had four children: Joe, Barbara, Laura, and Antony. She immigrated to Canada with her second husband, Owen and her two youngest children in 1979, living near Lund, BC. She loved Powell River and worked in the Evergreen Care unit at Powell River General Hospital. She met her much loved husband, James Petrie (Jim) (1938-2017) in the late 1980s. They were married on the Comox ferry in 1991 during a crossing; being married by the captain. They were a loving couple and had many friends. Ruby developed Alzheimer's disease and Jim cared for her as her memory declined. She is remembered for her great sense of humour, love of gardening, horses, painting, and spending time with family and friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jim; and her grandson, Cristian David. She will be missed by her son, Joe (Dawn) in England; daughters, Barbara in Toronto, Ontario and Laura (Joe) in Courtenay, BC; son, Antony (Juliet) in Victoria, BC; stepchildren, Kim (Pete) in Powell River, Laurie (Colin) in Nanaimo, and Mike (Chantel) in Parksville; and her many grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Comox Valley Care home for their care. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of BC or the SPCA.



"Missing you always, Remembering you forever."



