Rudy passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Friends, family, the amazing Evergreen nurses, and Hospice Angel were there to usher him to Valhalla. Of Norse lineage, Rudolf Norman Pearson was born at home in Powell River in 1933. Blessed with the Rasmussen Charm, he was a Loving son, companion, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Hair Stylist by trade, multi-faceted artist, actor, raconteur, and shaman, he will be remembered for his kind and generous heart, fun-loving spirit, healing hands, entertaining hospitality, horticultural magic, eclectic home decor, consummate culinary genius (especially renowned for his original creations, as well as his Norwegian Meatballs, Zazoo Pitts cookies, Prime Rib dinners, and Smoked Salmon Brownies), eye for beauty, stylish fashion sense, flair for design, local historical knowledge, patient driver-training, treasure hunting, theatrical work, transatlantic travel, Trivial Pursuit scores, vivid imagination, virtuoso singing voice, Sat night at the Jam, whistling a merry tune, his chin dimple and youthful good looks. Community conscious, Rudy served on the board of directors for the Olive Devaud Home Society and Powell River Museum, was an active member in the Eastern Star for 50 years, (notably operating the "Treasures Table" at the Christmas Bazaar), supported the local arts scene and made regular charitable donations to local and national foundations, associations and causes. Rudy is predeceased by his parents, Astrid and Peter; 'second mother', Ivy; great-nephew, David; long-time friend, Geoff; and faithful cat, Ginger. Rudy leaves behind companion, Janet; brother, Tom (Elsie); nephew, Martin (Marina); niece, Ingrid (Daryle); great-niece, Ellen; and great-nephew, Torey; their father, Grant; a large extended family of friends, too many to list for fear of leaving anyone out. Special thanks from the family to Kevin, Laurine, Christene, Susanne, Home Support Nurses and Aides, and his many friends who lovingly cared for Rudy at home, then the staff at ECU Evergreen. Also thanks to Dr Andreae, the staff at Powell River Hospital, BC Cancer Center, and all the Medical Professionals Rudy encountered on his long Cancer Journey. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined when the limitations of COVID allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated for the Powell River Hospital Foundation or BC Cancer Foundation.



