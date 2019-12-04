Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Mae Henderson. View Sign Obituary

Ruth Mae Henderson August 6, 1930 - November 23, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ruth Mae Henderson, on November 23. Mom was born in Matsqui, BC, the second child of Richard and May Wards. It was there she met the love of her life, Wallace Henderson. The families emigrated from Scotland to Matsqui and eventually moved to Powell River. They were married on May 21, 1947, and were happily married for 69 years. Mom, along with our dad, was a big supporter of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They attended many events and covered many miles watching hockey, soccer, baseball, swim meets, figure skating competitions and dance recitals. Mom was nicknamed "Grapes" by her grandsons because she analyzed each of their hockey games. We could always count on them for words of encouragement and proud smiles on their faces. Mom taught us by example the importance of family. Mom leaves to mourn her children Lynda (Brian), Margaret (Jim), Heather (Mike) and Richard (Geri), her beloved sister Sylvia MacNeill, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband Wallace, parents Richard and May Wards, and her brother Richard Wards. A visitation and viewing was held at Stubberfield Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, and interment on Monday, December 2, at qathet Regional District Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ruth's family would like to thank the staff at Kiwanis Garden Manor for their kindness and loving care for the last two years. Thank you to Dr. Schweitzer and the nursing staff at Powell River General Hospital for their care and compassion. Ruth will be remembered by all who knew her for her beautiful smile.





August 6, 1930 - November 23, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ruth Mae Henderson, on November 23. Mom was born in Matsqui, BC, the second child of Richard and May Wards. It was there she met the love of her life, Wallace Henderson. The families emigrated from Scotland to Matsqui and eventually moved to Powell River. They were married on May 21, 1947, and were happily married for 69 years. Mom, along with our dad, was a big supporter of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They attended many events and covered many miles watching hockey, soccer, baseball, swim meets, figure skating competitions and dance recitals. Mom was nicknamed "Grapes" by her grandsons because she analyzed each of their hockey games. We could always count on them for words of encouragement and proud smiles on their faces. Mom taught us by example the importance of family. Mom leaves to mourn her children Lynda (Brian), Margaret (Jim), Heather (Mike) and Richard (Geri), her beloved sister Sylvia MacNeill, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband Wallace, parents Richard and May Wards, and her brother Richard Wards. A visitation and viewing was held at Stubberfield Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, and interment on Monday, December 2, at qathet Regional District Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ruth's family would like to thank the staff at Kiwanis Garden Manor for their kindness and loving care for the last two years. Thank you to Dr. Schweitzer and the nursing staff at Powell River General Hospital for their care and compassion. Ruth will be remembered by all who knew her for her beautiful smile. Published in Powell River Peak from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close