Sandra Virginia Bonner Sandra (Sandy) left us on April 8 at the age of 69. She was raised in Cobble Hill and lived in Powell River for the last 42 years. Sandra was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of eight and struggled with related health issues throughout her life. She received commemorative medals and awards as a diabetic survivor of 50 and 60 years, and she mentored many on her Facebook groups. She was long known for her positive outlook on life. Sandra met the love of her life, Brian Rawluk (deceased), while in Powell River and together they enjoyed fishing, gardening and travelling together. Throughout the years her office "Business Aide" served numerous small business clients, until her retirement. Sandra was particularly close to her brother Frank and wife Nancy, nephews Trevor (Liz) and Scott (Melina). She is also survived by her brother Ken (Margot), niece Michelle (German) and their children, and niece Stephanie. The family would like to thank the medical teams and the many support workers for all the help they gave Sandra over the years. No service at her request. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Diabetes Canada would greatly be appreciated.





Sandra Virginia Bonner Sandra (Sandy) left us on April 8 at the age of 69. She was raised in Cobble Hill and lived in Powell River for the last 42 years. Sandra was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of eight and struggled with related health issues throughout her life. She received commemorative medals and awards as a diabetic survivor of 50 and 60 years, and she mentored many on her Facebook groups. She was long known for her positive outlook on life. Sandra met the love of her life, Brian Rawluk (deceased), while in Powell River and together they enjoyed fishing, gardening and travelling together. Throughout the years her office "Business Aide" served numerous small business clients, until her retirement. Sandra was particularly close to her brother Frank and wife Nancy, nephews Trevor (Liz) and Scott (Melina). She is also survived by her brother Ken (Margot), niece Michelle (German) and their children, and niece Stephanie. The family would like to thank the medical teams and the many support workers for all the help they gave Sandra over the years. No service at her request. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Diabetes Canada would greatly be appreciated. Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019

