Sara Ann McClinchey (Dunn) March 18, 1968 - January 8, 2020 It is with great sadness the family of Sara Ann McClinchey (Dunn) announces her passing, peacefully in her sleep with her family at her side. Sara was predeceased by her father Robert Dunn (1978), mother Audrey Dunn (1998) and elder sister Janice (2012). She is survived by her husband Kelly, sons Dane and Nathan (Jessannee), siblings Ed (Dawn) and Libby (Randy), and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and their families. We would like to express a sincere thank-you to the many people who helped both Sara and her family during the past few months. Your gifts of prayers, food, flowers, personal care, donations to Sara's GoFundMe page, encouragement, kind words and company were most appreciated and will not be forgotten. We know Sara felt loved by many. Thank you also to amazing nursing staff and doctors during Sara's stay in the hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020