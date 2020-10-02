Sarah Medina It is with aching hearts we announce the death of Sara Medina, aged 73, on September 11, 2020, at Willingdon Creek Village, from complications due to Parkinson's and dementia. Her loving husband Tony Culós, son David and daughter Claudia were by her side as she peacefully left this world. Sara was born on March 4, 1947, to Francisco Medina and Trinidad Diaz in the village of San Antonio Tecomitl, Milpa Alta, also known as Malacachtepec Momoxco, Mexico. This is a region known for its spirit of rebellion and resistance, which was very much reflected in Sara's character. Her resilience, inner strength, irreverence and deep sense of justice guided her through challenging circumstances and cultivated a lifelong attitude of self-reliance and perseverance. She taught herself many skills, which she excelled at, including intricate embroidery and designing and making clothes, and worked for a time as a seamstress in Mexico City. She also worked for a time at Takeda Pharmaceutical company, quickly working her way up to executive assistant due to her intelligence and unique charisma. It was during this time she met her future husband, Pierantonio Culós (Tony), on a fateful bus ride in Mexico City. She was quickly charmed by the handsome young Italian tourist and he immediately was smitten by the beautiful Mexican young lady who enthusiastically showed him around the city she loved so much. Their meeting soon led to a long distance correspondence and an eventual wedding in Mexico in 1969.Soon after, Tony brought his bride to live in Powell River, the place where he had immigrated to and had chosen as a new home. The transition from Mexico to small town Canadian life was not easy for Sara, but true to her resilient spirit, she wasted no time in learning English and many other skills that led her to become an active member of her new community. Sara was a loving and dedicated mother of her two children, Claudia and David, whom she raised to have pride in her Mexican culture and to have a lifelong love of learning. Sara took great joy in art, classical music and books. An avid reader, she quickly dove into her newly acquired language and became a connoisseur of English literature. She taught herself photography and watercolour painting, with a keen eye towards the details of nature, which she often photographed and painted. She became an exceptional gardener, growing lush gardens of food and flowers, which she learned how to preserve and use in her superb cooking and baking. She became an expert knitter and continued to make beautiful garments for her family. Sara avoided waste and extravagance, and did everything she could to practice reducing, reusing and recycling, and believed caring for the area one lived in was the best way to protect the planet. Sara became a teacher of Spanish at Malaspina College and was remembered fondly by her students. Later in her life she studied to become a long-term care aide, and worked for many years at the Olive Devaud and Evergreen care facilities. She held a deep commitment to providing dignified and compassionate care for elders and excelled at this challenging work. Sara and Tony travelled extensively before her illness limited her mobility. She loved Italy and became very close with her husband Tony's family. She and Tony hand built a little float cabin with mostly recycled materials they brought to Powell Lake and enjoyed over many summers. In 2012, Sara became a "Nona" to Claudia and Colin Macrae's daughter, Alma, who was her pride and joy. Sara's wry wit, fierce intelligence, inner and outer beauty, and brilliant spirit touched many people and she will be deeply missed. She is also survived by her two brothers Rubén and Marcos Medina and many other extended family members in Mexico. She was predeceased by her older brother Eleazar Medina. The family is very grateful to Dr. Andreae and especially the staff of Willingdon Creek for the attentive care given to Sara while she was a resident. When circumstances permit there will be a celebration of Sara's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Parkinson Society British Columbia or BC Children's Hospital as per her wishes. Con mucho amor siempre para nuestra querida, Sara.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store