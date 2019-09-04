Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Tagert. View Sign Obituary

Sean Tagert September 14, 1978 - August 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that Sean Tagert passed away August 6, 2019 after a long and brave battle with ALS. His last hours were spent in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by the family that loved him. Our family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Stephen Burns for his extraordinary care for Sean. You are a credit to your profession and a blessing to this community. Similar thanks also to Jennifer Goodson, occupational therapist. You were a ray of sunshine in our lives. To all Sean's wonderful caregivers, thank you! You made a difference. Donations to the ALS Society of BC (mobility equipment) and Caya Society (communication equipment) in Sean's name would be greatly appreciated.





September 14, 1978 - August 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that Sean Tagert passed away August 6, 2019 after a long and brave battle with ALS. His last hours were spent in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by the family that loved him. Our family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Stephen Burns for his extraordinary care for Sean. You are a credit to your profession and a blessing to this community. Similar thanks also to Jennifer Goodson, occupational therapist. You were a ray of sunshine in our lives. To all Sean's wonderful caregivers, thank you! You made a difference. Donations to the ALS Society of BC (mobility equipment) and Caya Society (communication equipment) in Sean's name would be greatly appreciated. Published in Powell River Peak from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close