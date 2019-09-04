Sean Tagert September 14, 1978 - August 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that Sean Tagert passed away August 6, 2019 after a long and brave battle with ALS. His last hours were spent in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by the family that loved him. Our family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Stephen Burns for his extraordinary care for Sean. You are a credit to your profession and a blessing to this community. Similar thanks also to Jennifer Goodson, occupational therapist. You were a ray of sunshine in our lives. To all Sean's wonderful caregivers, thank you! You made a difference. Donations to the ALS Society of BC (mobility equipment) and Caya Society (communication equipment) in Sean's name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Powell River Peak from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019