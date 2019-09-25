Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Silvia Rosa (Pressacco) Takacs. View Sign In Memoriam

Silvia Rosa Takacs (Pressacco) With deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt Silvia Rosa Takacs (Pressacco) recently passed away in September 2019 at the age of 60. She is survived by her husband of 35 years Steve, her parents Virginia and Vittorio Pressacco, her brother Rob (Debbie), her sister Lora (Dan), her nephews Kyle, Adam (Dominika) and Daniel (Heather), nieces Shannon (Ken), Lisa (Mark) and Sarah (Clay), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, including the extended family in Italy. Silvia was born on February 25, 1959, and grew up in Powell River; she was the second of three children. She moved to Vancouver to follow a career at St. Paul's Hospital, where she met her husband Steve. She celebrated her retirement this past February after working for 35 years at St. Paul's, where she was known as a hard worker who cared and showed love for those in need. She will be remembered for the times she went out of her way to visit Powell River patients staying at St. Paul's. Silvia will be dearly missed by her family and friends for her loving, caring personality and her heart of gold. Prayers will be held for Silvia at 5 pm on Friday, September 27, at Church of the Assumption. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, September 28, at Church of the Assumption; reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Silvia's name can be made to Powell River Hospital Foundation, where she first started caring for patients as a hospital volunteer during her teenage years.





