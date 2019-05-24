Simon Heine Hoy It is with great sadness we announce the death of Simon Heine Hoy on May 14 at the age of 85 years. He is survived by his children Lisa and David (Lori), both of Powell River, grandchildren Brittany of Vancouver and Quentin of Victoria, and many friends and family. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, May 30, from St. Gerard's Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC and Yukon if desired. Arrangements entrusted to Stubberfield Funeral Home Ltd. The family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Barrie McDonald and the staff at Evergreen Extended Care for their kindness and care given to Simon.
Published in Powell River Peak from May 24 to May 25, 2019