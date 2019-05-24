Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simon Heine Hoy. View Sign Obituary

Simon Heine Hoy It is with great sadness we announce the death of Simon Heine Hoy on May 14 at the age of 85 years. He is survived by his children Lisa and David (Lori), both of Powell River, grandchildren Brittany of Vancouver and Quentin of Victoria, and many friends and family. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, May 30, from St. Gerard's Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC and Yukon if desired. Arrangements entrusted to Stubberfield Funeral Home Ltd. The family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Barrie McDonald and the staff at Evergreen Extended Care for their kindness and care given to Simon.





Simon Heine Hoy It is with great sadness we announce the death of Simon Heine Hoy on May 14 at the age of 85 years. He is survived by his children Lisa and David (Lori), both of Powell River, grandchildren Brittany of Vancouver and Quentin of Victoria, and many friends and family. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, May 30, from St. Gerard's Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC and Yukon if desired. Arrangements entrusted to Stubberfield Funeral Home Ltd. The family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Barrie McDonald and the staff at Evergreen Extended Care for their kindness and care given to Simon. Published in Powell River Peak from May 24 to May 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close