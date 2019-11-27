Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sinclair "Scotty" Henderson. View Sign Obituary

Sinclair 'Scotty' Henderson August 7, 1927 - November 18, 2019 Scotty Henderson was called into the presence of his Lord Monday, November 18, at the age of 92. He was born in Matsqui, BC, the seventh child born to Margaret and George Henderson. The Henderson family was a farm family, moving several times before settling in Powell River, where Dad met the girl next door who would become his wife. Dad and Mom were married for 72 years, had five children, 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was a very proud family man and as he liked to remind us all, "we were blessed." Scotty is survived by his loving wife Marion, children Marnie (Don), Donna (Greg), Brian (Annette), Dianne (Terry) and Scott (Jill), and a very large extended family. He was predeceased by all his brothers and sisters: Betty, Greta, Ina, Alex, Harry, Wally and Bob, as well as granddaughter Brooke and great-grandson Mitchell. Dad was a farmer at heart and got to fulfill his dream of returning to his roots when he purchased a hobby farm in Paradise Valley, where he and Mom lived for 35 years. This was where he was happiest, living and working with his animals. The family would like to thank Dr. Skobkareva, Home Support, and Willingdon Creek day-care staff for their care of Dad. All of you enabled Mom to look after Dad at home where he wanted to be. Mom, your love and devotion to Dad has been truly inspirational. A celebration of life for Dad will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, November 30, at Westview Baptist Church.





