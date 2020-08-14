Sophia Maria Zaikow July 25,1925 - July 7,2020 Maria passed away peacefully on Texada island at the age of 94, with her family and little dog Leo at her side. She was born in Vancouver to Carl and Bertha Christensen, who established a homestead at Roscoe Bay on West Redonda Island. Life as a homesteader taught her many skills; she was adept at fixing anything and everything, catching fish, putting up the harvest, and feeding the family as an excellent marksman. The Christensen family moved to Texada Island in 1943, where Maria met Mike Zaikow. After their marriage in 1947, they built a home in Van Anda, where they raised their son John and daughter Sonia. Maria's hard work ethic, amazing memory and attention to detail made her an invaluable member of the community, where she worked as postmaster, helped build the family business, and served countless community groups including Girl Guides, PTA, TAN, and the Van Anda Water Board. She was also a lifelong legion member, and a founding member of the Texada Heritage Society. The Zaikows also made themselves available to answer the "fire phone" and take ambulance calls 24 hours a day. Through it all, the Zaikow door was always open and the teapot ready. Maria's grandchildren and other neighbourhood children were welcome to learn how to fish, swim, knit and crochet, and enjoy a well-told story. In 1993, Mike and Maria moved to Westview, where she befriended the neighbourhood whilst walking her dog. After Mike's passing she remained fiercely independent and lived on her own, enjoying visits with family and friends. A lifelong learner, she attended classes and performances, travelled across Canada and beyond, and used her iPad to keep up with the news and communicate with family. She was an inspiration to us all and will be deeply missed. Maria was predeceased by her husband Mike and brother Joe. She is survived by son John (Betty) Zaikow, daughter Sonia (Chuck) Childress, grandchildren Jake (Angela), Karl (Alyssa), Amanda (Dillon), Eric and Anna, seven great-grandchildren, niece Maureen Christensen and family, and many relatives in Canada, the USA and Norway. Maria requested there be no service and asked that any memorial in her name be donated to the Texada Medical Clinic Society, PO Box 84, Gillies Bay, BC, V0N1W0.







