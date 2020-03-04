Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Leo Rachkowski. View Sign Obituary

Stanley Leo Rachkowski October 5, 1942 - September 30, 2019 On September 30, 2019, we said goodbye to a loving, strong and caring man. In the last four years of Leo's life, he struggled with Parkinson's disease. Before his diagnosis, Leo couldn't slow down. He was a handyman who built his house on Texada, which was his home for the past 40 years. He was born in Saskatchewan and came to BC 59 years ago. Leo is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Karin; his son Duane and two children Jayden and Aliyah; his daughter Deanna (Cameron) and two children Jordan and Cullen; sisters Olga, Tina and Frances; and brother Wally. He was predeceased by his parents Stanley, and Magdeline (Hrynkiw) Rachkowski, brothers Mike, John and Bill, and sisters Emily, Angeline, Anne and Mary. Leo was a hardworking, heavy-duty mechanic at both Blubber Bay Quarry and Texada Quarrying Ltd. for 44 years and eventually retired at 63 years of age. In the years immediately following his retirement, Leo was kept busy at his favourite local spot, The Texada Island Inn, where the De Vita's hired him as their maintenance man. Leo had a passion for hunting, fishing, softball, camping and gardening. He loved sharing his produce with friends and family, and he could often be seen walking around the Shelter Point Campground socializing with neighbours. Above all, Leo loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a devoted friend and would be there to help anyone in need at any time. Leo touched so many lives and no words can express how he will be missed. There will be a celebration of life in Leo's honour on Texada Island, date and time to be announced.





