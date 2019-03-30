Stephen Patrick Lawn passed away suddenly but peacefully on January 2nd earlier this year. A celebration of Stephen's life will be held at Craig Regional Park at 2 pm on Saturday, April 20th, 2019.
All friends and acquaintances are welcome. If you are interested in attending, please email James Lawn ([email protected]) for more information.
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 30 to Apr. 19, 2019