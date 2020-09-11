Stephen Philip Dow Our brother, Stephen Philip Dow, or Steve Dow, as he preferred to be called, died peacefully in his sleep at home on May 29, in Powell River. Steve was predeceased by his father Philip James Dow and his mother Margaret Elsie Dow (née Parker). He is survived by his sister Judith Margaret Moore and brothers John Malcolm Dow and Martin Peter Dow, as well as many nieces, nephews and their kin. Steve was born in Montreal on November 23, 1942, a dark time of the year, and a dark time for our country, fighting a difficult war for democracy. A few years after he was born, Steve contracted a serious case of scarlet fever and was hospitalized in quarantine for many weeks. Steve lived a solitary life, with a strong sense of independence. His family thought this early illness contributed to it. At the age of 16, Steve migrated to Vancouver in the late 1950s and found success working as an electronic technician in the appliance stores that were selling the new, solid-state consumer electronics arriving from Asia. In the early 1970s, Steve secured the position of electrician in the MacMillan Bloedel Limited paper mill (as it was then known) in Powell River. He worked there and retired in 2006. Steve retired as master electrician. Steve then continued to teach in the educational aspects of electrical power technology with the area schools and training institutions. He earned a Bachelor of Education in adult education from the University of Alberta. Steve enjoyed keeping animals. He had many dogs, cats and horses. He was an active member of amateur radio and participated in the operation of their emergency ham radio network. In the summer of 2003, Steve suffered a serious stroke that left him partially paralyzed. He struggled against this misfortune and regained his mobility, continuing to live a useful and productive life in his community until his recent passing. A memorial will be held at Stubberfield Funeral Home at 1 pm on Wednesday, September 16. Refreshments will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Powell River SPCA.







