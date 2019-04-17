Tammy Lynn (Russell) Our hearts are very heavy with the announcement of the passing of our beloved Tammy Lynn (Russell). Tammy passed away peacefully at home on April 11 with family by her side. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 31 years Rick; children Daniel (Jen), Kelly (Chris) and Judah Andrews (Jaimie), whom she considered to be like a son; her pride and joys, grandbabies Logan, Tyler and Levi; parents Judy and Darryl Russell; sisters Shelby (Roger), and Natalie (Kevin); brother Richard (Yvonne); along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends Tammy was a warrior and fought a long, hard battle against ovarian cancer. She was a brave, fun-loving woman who touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. There will be a celebration of life held at 11 am on Saturday, April 20, at the Italian Hall, 5866 Lund Highway, in Powell River. A gathering will also be held in Fort St. John, BC; the date and time will be announced later. Tammy's family would like to thank all those who have helped in this trying time. Your kind words and gestures are sincerely appreciated. Life isn't measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away.
Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019