Thomas Allan Blandford July 25, 1929 - May 23, 2019 It is with great sadness the family of Thomas Allan Blandford announce his passing on Thursday, May 23, at the age of 89. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years Margie and their children Sheila (Bart) Bjarnason of Courtenay and June (Geoff) Tyrrell of Powell River. Also left to grieve, the pride and joys of his life, are his grandchildren Kristopher and Jennifer Bjarnason and Brogan and Cailin Tyrrell. No time on Earth is long enough to share with those we love, or to prepare our hearts for goodbye. Please join us in remembering Tom at 1 pm on Saturday, June 15, at Westview Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Powell River General Hospital Foundation.





