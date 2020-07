It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dad, Thomas William Miller. He is survived by his daughters Tamara (Doug) Saarela and Christina Reinfjell, his grandchildren Dawson, Annika, Joseph, Autumn, Lauren, and Easton. Siblings Jill (Frank) Devito, Marjorie Logeot, Art (Linda) Denbow and Jane (Tom) Agnew. Tom joins his loving wife Lynda and parents in heaven.In leau of flowers please make a donation to the Salmon Preservation Fund www.prspf.org