Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomasina Mary Illes. View Sign Obituary

Thomasina Mary Illes April 21,1949 - October 19, 2019 Tommy passed away at Willingdon Creek Village after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was the youngest child of Amy and Abram Harrison of Holmfield, Manitoba. Mourning her passing is her husband George of Powell River and his extended family. Tommy will be also mourned by her siblings Candy Newman (Abe), Scott and Amber; Errick Harrison (Barbara), Kate and Matthew; and Jeannie Harrison and daughters Billie-Jean, Bobbie-Jo and Buffy Jeannette. Tommy was predeceased by her son Geoffrey Illes and her brother Bill Harrison. Tommy and George were married in 1970. They worked in Iran, Turkey and Tanzania, settling in Powell River in 1987. Tommy taught school wherever she landed, retiring in 2006 from the Powell River school district. Tommy enjoyed her big vegetable garden and orchard. She always tried to harvest the crops before the bears found them. Her volunteer hours were spent at the Hospital Auxiliary Economy Shop and the Native Plant Garden at Lang Creek. When wet weather kept her indoors she spent many hours doing needlework, crocheting, painting and preserving the bounty from her garden. Tommy was a lady with great faith and determination, tempered with a lovely sense of humour. The families thank the staff of the Willingdon Creek facility for their gentle care. George also thanks the team of lady friends who visited Tommy at lunchtime throughout the week. You made the burden lighter. A celebration of Tommy's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 23, at Westview Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC SPCA Powell River and District Branch, Samaritan's Purse Canada (





April 21,1949 - October 19, 2019 Tommy passed away at Willingdon Creek Village after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was the youngest child of Amy and Abram Harrison of Holmfield, Manitoba. Mourning her passing is her husband George of Powell River and his extended family. Tommy will be also mourned by her siblings Candy Newman (Abe), Scott and Amber; Errick Harrison (Barbara), Kate and Matthew; and Jeannie Harrison and daughters Billie-Jean, Bobbie-Jo and Buffy Jeannette. Tommy was predeceased by her son Geoffrey Illes and her brother Bill Harrison. Tommy and George were married in 1970. They worked in Iran, Turkey and Tanzania, settling in Powell River in 1987. Tommy taught school wherever she landed, retiring in 2006 from the Powell River school district. Tommy enjoyed her big vegetable garden and orchard. She always tried to harvest the crops before the bears found them. Her volunteer hours were spent at the Hospital Auxiliary Economy Shop and the Native Plant Garden at Lang Creek. When wet weather kept her indoors she spent many hours doing needlework, crocheting, painting and preserving the bounty from her garden. Tommy was a lady with great faith and determination, tempered with a lovely sense of humour. The families thank the staff of the Willingdon Creek facility for their gentle care. George also thanks the team of lady friends who visited Tommy at lunchtime throughout the week. You made the burden lighter. A celebration of Tommy's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 23, at Westview Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC SPCA Powell River and District Branch, Samaritan's Purse Canada ( samaritanspurse.ca ) or the Native Plant Garden at Lang Creek. Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 6 to Nov. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close