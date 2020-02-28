Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Alexander Young. View Sign Obituary

Timothy Alexander Young On Wednesday, February 12, Timothy Alexander Young, a loving partner, stepdad and grandpa, passed away peacefully following a long illness. Tim was born in Vancouver and was predeceased by his parents Ethne and Alex Young. Tim came to Powell River as a little boy and loved this community with his whole heart. He worked as a pipe fitter in the mill and passionately honoured the journeyman traditions upon which the trades are built. He was always happy to fix or build something for anyone in need. He was a very talented craftsman in metalwork, woodwork and even sewing, of which included sewing a huge tent. He built furniture, refurbished hot water tanks into barbecues, his famous armour and he loved the time he spent teaching others to do the same. He proudly served with the Malaspina Fire Department and the BC Ambulance service. As multi-talented as he was, he was not allowed near gardens or washing machines because the damage he caused was irreparable. He loved animals; his dogs Chloe and George and his cat Mickey miss their Tim cuddles. Tim and Jeannette travelled to Mexico, England, France, Italy and Austria, but Tim was never happier than when he was out fishing in the local waters. Opinionated, strong-willed, indefatigable, quick-witted, steadfast and honourable, he will be sorely missed by his life-partner Jeannette, his stepchildren Jamie (Loren) Brown, Erinn (Daren) Brown and his three "little fellas" Ryder, Alister and Kaiden, as well as a few dear and close friends. A celebration of life will be held on the May long weekend (details to follow). Donations can be made to the SPCA.





