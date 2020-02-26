Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Peter Vallier. View Sign Obituary

Timothy Peter Vallier August 19,1956 - January 7, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Timothy Vallier after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Tim was born to Ernest Alfred (Fred) and Kathleen (Kay) Vallier in Blind River, Ontario. He was the fifth of 11 children. The family moved to BC when Tim was young, living in various locations in BC until he settled in Powell River, where he met his wife Marina. Tim will be lovingly remembered by Marina, his wife and partner of 32 years, and daughter and best friend Cassandra. He will also be greatly missed by his brothers Patrick (Joan), Mathew (Evelyn), Mark (Sue), Danny and Christopher; his sisters Joyce Subotin, Christine Jiggins (Guy Metcier), Theresa Whitehouse and Laura Olsen (Ralph Kraft); sister-in-law Kathy Vallier; as well as numerous nieces nephews and friends who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his mom (1999), dad (2000), brother Nick (2018), and his brothers-in-law Charles Subotin (2018), Glen Whitehouse (2009) and Jamie Zanette (2018). Tim took great pride in his family and was an avid sports fan. He especially loved watching and cheering on the Toronto Maple Leafs, Powell River Kings and Oakland Raiders. You could hear him rooting for them as if he was at the rink. You could also find him at the park watching his daughter and other family members play softball. The family would like to thank Dr. Schweitzer, the nurses on the fourth floor and ECU for their care, and a special thank-you to Mike, who was kind enough to loan him a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey and flag to hang on his hospital room wall. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, in the spring.





Published in Powell River Peak from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020

