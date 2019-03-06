Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tory Renato Nelson. View Sign

March 26, 1992 - February 17, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce that Tory Renato Nelson (Carta) died in a car accident on February 17, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1992, in Powell River, and attended Edgehill Elementary School, Arden Elementary (Courtenay, BC), Oceanview Middle School and Brooks Secondary School. He is survived by his father Vittorio Carta, stepmom Judy Carta, sister Karissa Harry and her daughter Kaleah, brother Renato Carta, sister Chantal Carta and brother Sam Carta. In Vancouver, on his mom Dee Dee Nelson's side, he is also survived by his stepdad Dallas Trick and brothers Barry Wilson, Tyler Sabbas, Justin Sabbas and Colton Trick. Plus there are many cousins, aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandparents and friends; too many to list. We are thankful for all the kind words about Tory, everyone sharing their moments with him and how he put others first and was very generous and affectionate. People were drawn to him; you just loved to be around him. The funeral service is to be held by Kearney Funeral Services at 219 - 6th Street, New Westminster, at 10 am on Saturday, March 9. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the costs of the funeral via Go Fund Me: gofundme.com . Psalms 37:29 assures us that Tory will come back to a beautiful earth. Revelation 21:4 says God "will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away." Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019

