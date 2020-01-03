Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trent Meyer. View Sign Obituary

It is with broken hearts that the Meyer family announces the passing of Trent Verne Meyer (June 21st, 1957 - December 23rd, 2019). Trent dedicated his career to BC's Ministry of Forests - spending over three decades driving his colleagues (both Ministry of Forests and local contractors) insane with his impossibly high standards and stubborn passion for road building. After Trent retired in 2015, he channelled his energies into constructing elephant-proof fences for his horses, raking up leaves before they hit the ground, perfecting the art of stacking firewood, and fire-proofing his acreage with his crew. Trent leaves behind his mom, Ethel; wife, Kim; daughters, Jenna and Brianna (Matt); son, Mark; nephew, Michael (Cristina); and three dogs sitting on the front porch waiting for him to come home.



We would like to thank the nurses, staff, and doctors at the Powell River Oncology Clinic, Ambulatory Clinic, and staff at Rexall Pharmacy for their help navigating cancer treatments over the past two years.



A special thank you to all the friends and family who stepped up, baked post-chemo apple pies, provided fence-building or firewood-stacking services, brought Trent prawns and farm-fresh eggs, loaned Trent a backhoe (against sound logic), visited during chemo, and refused to leave Trent's side during his last hours in the hospital. You know who you are - and Trent did too.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted to Pancreatic Cancer Canada or the BC SPCA.

It is with broken hearts that the Meyer family announces the passing of Trent Verne Meyer (June 21st, 1957 - December 23rd, 2019). Trent dedicated his career to BC's Ministry of Forests - spending over three decades driving his colleagues (both Ministry of Forests and local contractors) insane with his impossibly high standards and stubborn passion for road building. After Trent retired in 2015, he channelled his energies into constructing elephant-proof fences for his horses, raking up leaves before they hit the ground, perfecting the art of stacking firewood, and fire-proofing his acreage with his crew. Trent leaves behind his mom, Ethel; wife, Kim; daughters, Jenna and Brianna (Matt); son, Mark; nephew, Michael (Cristina); and three dogs sitting on the front porch waiting for him to come home.We would like to thank the nurses, staff, and doctors at the Powell River Oncology Clinic, Ambulatory Clinic, and staff at Rexall Pharmacy for their help navigating cancer treatments over the past two years.A special thank you to all the friends and family who stepped up, baked post-chemo apple pies, provided fence-building or firewood-stacking services, brought Trent prawns and farm-fresh eggs, loaned Trent a backhoe (against sound logic), visited during chemo, and refused to leave Trent's side during his last hours in the hospital. You know who you are - and Trent did too.A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted to Pancreatic Cancer Canada or the BC SPCA. Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 3 to Feb. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close